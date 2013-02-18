Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 25, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.569

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.5bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date February 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, HSBC, RBS,

Societe Generale CIB & Svenska HCM

Ratings A (S&P) & A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0894202968

Data supplied by International Insider.