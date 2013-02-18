BRIEF-Open Finance allots all 4.2 mln series E shares
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
Feb 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 115.875
Reoffer price 114.25
Reoffer Yield 6.016 pct
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 2.975 billion rand
when fungible
ISIN XS0356222173
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* ALLOTS ALL 4.2 MILLION SERIES E SHARES TO INVESTORS VIA PUBLIC OFFER
CHICAGO, June 1 Thieves follow the money, and wealth accumulates as we age. But the aging brain is not always well-suited to financial decision-making - and that creates opportunity for financial fraud and abuse targeting the elderly.