Feb 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp

Payment Date March 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Lloyds

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

ISIN XS0894488591

