* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 0.06 percent. * Regional share markets held to tight ranges as the absence of catalysts and a holiday in the U.S. overnight capped demand. * Foreign investors bought 1.42 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.1 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.17 percent. * Shares are expected to be range-bound until the 2013/14 budget is unveiled on Feb. 28. * Banking shares in focus as the scheduled 120 billion rupee ($2.22 billion) bond auction, which was due to be held on Feb. 22, has been cancelled, the Indian government said in a release on Monday, citing a build-up of its cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)