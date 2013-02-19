* The BSE index falls 0.02 percent, while the 50-share NSE index falls 0.04 percent. * Likely candidates for banking licences gain a day after RBI Deputy Governor Anand Sinha told local television news channels the central bank will issue final guidelines on new bank licences before the end of March. * The guidelines had been expected, and dealers say the comments confirm there won't be any significant delays. * Among these candidates, IFCI Ltd shares gain 2.4 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rises 1.8 percent, and Shriram transport Finance Co Ltd is up 1 percent. * However, mobile operators fall after wireless broadband airwave holders were allowed to provide voice services by paying additional fee, a move that is seen benefiting 4G licence holder Reliance Industries Ltd, but leading to more competition in the sector. * Bharti Airtel Ltd shares fall 1.8 percent, Idea Cellular Ltd is down 1.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)