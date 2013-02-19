BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Shares in Kingfisher Airlines gain by its daily limit of 5 percent after controlling stakeholder United Breweries Holdings Ltd raised the amount it can lend to the ailing carrier. * United Breweries said it had raised the limit of loans for Kingfisher to 7.5 billion rupees from 3 billion rupees, according to an exchange filing on Monday. * The statement came after lenders to Kingfisher said on Feb. 12 that they would take initial steps towards recovering $1.4 billion of loans in default after the company failed to come up with a viable funding plan. * UB Group, the parent of both Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries, has told lenders it would consider using proceeds from a stake sale in a separate group company to Diageo Plc . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
