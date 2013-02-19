BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Hotel Leelaventure Ltd shares rise 9 percent, a day after the company sold its IT park building in the city of Chennai for 1.7 billion rupees ($31.38 million) to Reliance Industries, according to an exchange filing. * Traders say the hotel operator will be able to reduce debt, a critical factor given higher interest costs led Hotel Leelaventure to post a net loss of 970 million rupees in the October-December quarter, despite what analysts called a better-than-expected top line performance. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.