* The BSE index is up 0.06 percent while the 50-share NSE index is higher 0.08 percent, with weak Asian stocks weighing on investor sentiment. * Broader losses in indexes were capped by gains in underperforming defensives shares such as Hindustan Unilever and pharma companies such as Cipla Ltd. * Hindustan Unilever gains 1.4 percent after falling 10.4 percent this year as on Monday's close, while Cipla rises 2 percent after falling 8.32 percent this year. * Bharti Airtel Ltd falls 2.4 percent while Idea Cellular Ltd is down 1.4 percent. * Mobile operators fall after wireless broadband airwave holders were allowed to provide voice services by paying additional fee, a move that is seen benefiting 4G licence holder Reliance Industries Ltd, but leading to more competition in the sector. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)