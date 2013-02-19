GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips on election fears, downbeat China PMI weighs on stocks
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
Feb 19Port conditions of Mumbai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR 14/02 14/02 19/02 nil nil 4,817 183 2) PHU TAI SAI WOOD PULP 10/02 10/02 19/02 10,764 nil nil COMP 3) SEMUA PERDANA JMB RBD Palm Oil 17/02 17/02 21/02 nil 4,400 nil 7,600 4) THAI BINH M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 14/02 14/02 20/02 nil 6,074 nil 2,426 5) BEACON SW 'K'STEAMSHIP STEEL CARGO ---- ---- ---- nil 18,620 nil 3,342 6) THOR HORIZON nil STEEL BARS ---- ---- ---- nil 11,734 nil 6,196 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Oel Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 200/250 19/02 2) Greenwich NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,150 nil 21/02 3) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil 78 nil 21/02 4) Priyanka-VI Caf Cement BGS nil 2,000 nil 21/02 5) NBP Commander JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 22/02 6) Bahri Abha Orient CNTR/Steel 5,500 nil 150 22/02 7) Swallow Ace Mitsui Vehicles 1,600 nil nil 23/02 8) Ivory Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 9) Ianuk-III JMB CPKO nil 12,000 nil 24/02 10) Arcadia 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 24/02 11) Siva Interocean CPKO nil 14,000 nil 25/02 12) Mumbai Sai Freight Steel Plates 1,100 nil nil 25/02 13) Chang Hang Cosco Steel Cargo nil 25,033 nil 26/02 14) Anthea Tradex Rolled Coils nil 5,062 nil 27/02 15) Baltic UNITED Steel&Gen nil 1,000 nil 01/03 16) Rochester Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 36,000 nil 07/03 17) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel&Mach. nil 21,000 nil 08/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
* Soybeans underpinned by Argentina port strike * Corn prices dip, lower crop condition rating limits losses (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 1 Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday, rising for a second session as a port strike in Argentina threatened to disrupt supplies from the world's third largest exporter of the oilseed. Corn prices eased but stayed near an eight-day high touched the day before, with losses curbed by a U.S