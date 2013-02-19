Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 26, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.016
Reoffer Yield 2.986 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.7bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0895249620
