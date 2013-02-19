February 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$50 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.295

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under ther issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total NZ$225 million when fungible

ISIN XS0817659526

Data supplied by International Insider.