February 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.975
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under ther issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 325 million Brazilian real
when fungible
ISIN XS0817659526
