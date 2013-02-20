* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open 2-3 basis points lower after the government cancels 120 billion rupee bond sale scheduled for Friday. * The yield on the 10-year paper closed at 7.82 pct on Monday. The market was shut on Tuesday for a local holiday. * Government cancels auction citing build-up of cash balances, with analysts estimating it to have risen to 1.2 trillion-1.3 trillion rupees. * The bond sale was the last scheduled in the current fiscal as part of the government's original 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing programme. * Debt limit auction for foreigners, due Wednesday, will be closely watched for interest in Indian paper after government raised cumulative investment limit by $10 billion for government and corporate bonds and eased restrictions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)