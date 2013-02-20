India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely to open 2-3 basis points lower after the government cancels 120 billion rupee bond sale scheduled for Friday. * The yield on the 10-year paper closed at 7.82 pct on Monday. The market was shut on Tuesday for a local holiday. * Government cancels auction citing build-up of cash balances, with analysts estimating it to have risen to 1.2 trillion-1.3 trillion rupees. * The bond sale was the last scheduled in the current fiscal as part of the government's original 5.7 trillion rupee borrowing programme. * Debt limit auction for foreigners, due Wednesday, will be closely watched for interest in Indian paper after government raised cumulative investment limit by $10 billion for government and corporate bonds and eased restrictions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India