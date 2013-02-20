India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR likely to open lower around 54.12-15 levels tracking firm Asian FX and strong regional stocks. The pair closed at 54.185/195 on Monday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is up 0.24 percent, while the broader MSCI ex-Japan is 0.68 percent higher. * Emerging Asin FX trading with gains. For snapshot, see . * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 54.41-44 amid high volumes. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. Auction will be watched for inflows into forex market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India