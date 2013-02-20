* USD/INR likely to open lower around 54.12-15 levels tracking firm Asian FX and strong regional stocks. The pair closed at 54.185/195 on Monday. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore is up 0.24 percent, while the broader MSCI ex-Japan is 0.68 percent higher. * Emerging Asin FX trading with gains. For snapshot, see . * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trade at 54.41-44 amid high volumes. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. Auction will be watched for inflows into forex market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)