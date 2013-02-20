* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.18 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan , rises 0.69 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by rising global equities overnight on an improving global economic outlook, while the yen resumed its decline. * Foreign investors sold 1.82 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions bought shares worth 246.7 million rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.69 percent. * Traders will eye Reliance Industries shares after the company and UK partner BP planned joint investment of more than $5 billion over the next three to five years to boost declining output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)