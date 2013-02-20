* USD/INR lower on talk of debt auction limit related inflows, euro gains, say dealers. The pair is at 54.11/13 after dropping to 53.95, 54.185/195 last close. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. * The yen edged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday due to uncertainty over how aggressively Japan will ease monetary policy following signs of a rift among Japanese officials over the strategy. * Pair has support at 54.04 with the next major support at 53.80-85, which is unlikely to be breached in session. Resistance at 54.40-50 with slightly offered tone as the stock market is showing better performance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)