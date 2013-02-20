India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR lower on talk of debt auction limit related inflows, euro gains, say dealers. The pair is at 54.11/13 after dropping to 53.95, 54.185/195 last close. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. * The yen edged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday due to uncertainty over how aggressively Japan will ease monetary policy following signs of a rift among Japanese officials over the strategy. * Pair has support at 54.04 with the next major support at 53.80-85, which is unlikely to be breached in session. Resistance at 54.40-50 with slightly offered tone as the stock market is showing better performance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India