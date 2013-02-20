* The BSE index gains 0.32 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.31 percent, heading for a third consecutive session of gains after hitting 2013 lows on Friday. * However, traders warn this week's gains are likely driven by purchases of recently under-performing sectors and may not sustain ahead of the federal budget. * Shares in Reliance Industries gain 1.8 percent a day after the company said it will invest over $5 billion in the next three to five years with UK partner BP to boost declining output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast. * DLF shares gain 1.5 percent, extending a recent rally on continued hopes of an earnings recovery. The property developer has gained 8.6 percent in the previous two sessions. * Welspun Corp, however, fell 2.24 percent after National Stock Exchange excluded the company's shares from trading in the futures and options segment from April 26, without giving a reason. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)