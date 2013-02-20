(Chinese Foreign Ministry comment, newspaper editorial,
BEIJING Feb 20 Accusations by a U.S. computer
security company that a secretive Chinese military unit is
likely behind a series of hacking attacks are scientifically
flawed and hence unreliable, China's Defence Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The statement came after the White House said overnight that
the Obama administration has repeatedly taken up its concerns
about cyber-theft at the highest levels of the Chinese
government, including with Chinese military officials.
The security company, Mandiant, identified the People's
Liberation Army's Shanghai-based Unit 61398 as the most likely
driving force behind the hacking. Mandiant said it believed the
unit had carried out "sustained" attacks on a wide range of
industries.[ID:nL4N0BJ3QA]
The Chinese Defence Ministry, which has already denied the
charges, went further in a new statement, slamming Mandiant for
relying on spurious data.
"The report, in only relying on linking IP address to reach
a conclusion the hacking attacks originated from China, lacks
technical proof," the ministry said in a statement on its
website (www.mod.gov.cn).
"Everyone knows that the use of usurped IP addresses to
carry out hacking attacks happens on an almost daily basis," it
added.
"Second, there is still no internationally clear, unified
definition of what consists of a 'hacking attack'. There is no
legal evidence behind the report subjectively inducing that the
everyday gathering of online (information) is online spying."
As hacking is a cross-border, anonymous and deceptive
phenomenon, by its very nature it is hard to work out exactly
where hacks originated, the statement said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei, asked about the
U.S. taking up its concerns about hacking with Beijing, said:
"China and the U.S. have maintained communication over the
relevant issue".
Unit 61398 is located in Shanghai's Pudong district, China's
financial and banking hub, and is staffed by perhaps thousands
of people proficient in English as well as computer programming
and network operations, Mandiant said in its report.
The unit had stolen "hundreds of terabytes of data from at
least 141 organisations across a diverse set of industries
beginning as early as 2006", it said.
Most of the victims were located in the United States, with
smaller numbers in Canada and Britain. The information stolen
ranged from details on mergers and acquisitions to the emails of
senior employees, the company said.
But the Chinese Defence Ministry said China's own figures
show that a "considerable" number of hacking attacks it is
subjected to come from the United States.
"But we don't use this as a reason to criticise the United
States," the ministry said.
However, the Global Times, a widely read tabloid published
by Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily, said China
should be more active in publicly airing its complaints about
hacking attacks, especially as the United States does so.
"Some officials have been punished for internally reporting
that government websites have been hacked and secrets leaked,
but almost no details have come out," it wrote.
"The Americans really know how to talk this (issue) up. All
China can do is concede defeat."
