BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Steel Authority of India shares gained over 5 percent after CNBC-TV18 newschannel quoting finance ministry sources said the SAIL board will consider a buy-back of equity shares on Feb. 25, several dealers said. * The news channel also said the buyback was likely around 85-90 rupees a share. * A SAIL spokeswoman declined to comment immediately. * SAIL shares up 1.7 percent at 79.80 rupees at 0805GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.