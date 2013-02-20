* Steel Authority of India shares gained over 5 percent after CNBC-TV18 newschannel quoting finance ministry sources said the SAIL board will consider a buy-back of equity shares on Feb. 25, several dealers said. * The news channel also said the buyback was likely around 85-90 rupees a share. * A SAIL spokeswoman declined to comment immediately. * SAIL shares up 1.7 percent at 79.80 rupees at 0805GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)