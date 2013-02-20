* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.01 percent, higher compared with 7.9770 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 8 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.02 percent, while the lowest was 7.98 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.90 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.8848 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.91 percent, the lowest 7.86 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)