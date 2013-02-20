India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the day's low but still down 2 basis points on day at 7.80 percent. * Yield dropped to as much as 7.78 percent, its lowest since Aug. 9, 2010. * The government's decision to cancel bond sale seen as a positive from a fiscal management perspective. * Traders expect more gains in bonds in the near-term with 7.75 percent on 10-year bond being the next level to watch for. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India