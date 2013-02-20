* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off the day's low but still down 2 basis points on day at 7.80 percent. * Yield dropped to as much as 7.78 percent, its lowest since Aug. 9, 2010. * The government's decision to cancel bond sale seen as a positive from a fiscal management perspective. * Traders expect more gains in bonds in the near-term with 7.75 percent on 10-year bond being the next level to watch for. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)