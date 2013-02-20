* USD/INR still down on some debt fund related inflows, but pair keeping tight range amid thin volumes as most state-run bank dealers are not trading. * The pair is at 54.13/14, after falling to 53.95, versus its last close of 54.185/195. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. * State-run bank employees have joined two-day national strike. Most state-run banks not trading with dealing room attendance thin, several dealers said. * Pair has support at 54.04 with the next major support at 53.80-85, which is unlikely to be breached in the session. Resistance is at 54.40-50 with slightly offered tone as the stock market is showing better performance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)