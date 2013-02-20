India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* USD/INR still down on some debt fund related inflows, but pair keeping tight range amid thin volumes as most state-run bank dealers are not trading. * The pair is at 54.13/14, after falling to 53.95, versus its last close of 54.185/195. * Indian markets regulator to auction $11.3 billion debt limits for foreigners on Wednesday, which will include $10 billion of new limits. * State-run bank employees have joined two-day national strike. Most state-run banks not trading with dealing room attendance thin, several dealers said. * Pair has support at 54.04 with the next major support at 53.80-85, which is unlikely to be breached in the session. Resistance is at 54.40-50 with slightly offered tone as the stock market is showing better performance. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India