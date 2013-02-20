* The BSE index gains 0.14 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.18 percent. * Shares in Reliance Industries extend gains to 3 percent, after the company said it will invest over $5 billion in the next three to five years jointly with UK partner BP to boost declining output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast. * Oil marketing companies trading higher, with traders saying that oil and gas stocks are likely to benefit from government reforms in the sector. * Indian Oil Corp up 1.1 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 3 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corp is up 2.8 percent. * DLF shares gain 3.7 percent, hitting their highest level since Jan. 11, 2011, on continued hopes of an earnings recovery and on a CLSA upgrade. The property developer gained 8.6 percent in the previous two sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)