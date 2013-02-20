BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* The BSE index gains 0.14 percent and the 50-share NSE index is up 0.18 percent. * Shares in Reliance Industries extend gains to 3 percent, after the company said it will invest over $5 billion in the next three to five years jointly with UK partner BP to boost declining output at a key natural gas field off India's east coast. * Oil marketing companies trading higher, with traders saying that oil and gas stocks are likely to benefit from government reforms in the sector. * Indian Oil Corp up 1.1 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 3 percent and Hindustan Petroleum Corp is up 2.8 percent. * DLF shares gain 3.7 percent, hitting their highest level since Jan. 11, 2011, on continued hopes of an earnings recovery and on a CLSA upgrade. The property developer gained 8.6 percent in the previous two sessions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.