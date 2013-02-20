* India's overnight cash rate flat at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its Monday close of 7.90/7.95 percent in holiday-shortened trading week. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 1.22 trillion rupees. * Government cancels 120 billion rupee debt sale scheduled for Friday, which will provide some cushion to liquidity. [ID:ID:nI8N0BB00C] * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 25.66 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market stand at 459.55 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.55 percent. * Trading volumes in the call money market hurt by the two-day national strike with most state-run banks' desks remaining either unstaffed or thinly staffed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)