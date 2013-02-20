India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's overnight cash rate flat at 7.90/7.95 percent versus its Monday close of 7.90/7.95 percent in holiday-shortened trading week. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window stands at 1.22 trillion rupees. * Government cancels 120 billion rupee debt sale scheduled for Friday, which will provide some cushion to liquidity. [ID:ID:nI8N0BB00C] * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 25.66 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market stand at 459.55 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.55 percent. * Trading volumes in the call money market hurt by the two-day national strike with most state-run banks' desks remaining either unstaffed or thinly staffed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India