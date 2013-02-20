* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.24 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent. * Traders say government's decision to cancel the Feb. 22 debt sale led to some receiving in rates. * "OIS rates will be range-bound at least till the budget. I do not see the 1-year rising above 7.66 percent, while 5-year will remain in a 7.22 to 7.30 percent range," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * The government is scheduled to present the last full budget ahead of the 2014 general elections on Feb. 28. The borrowing figure for 2013/14 is likely to be a key market mover. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)