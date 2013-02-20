India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 basis points at 7.24 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent. * Traders say government's decision to cancel the Feb. 22 debt sale led to some receiving in rates. * "OIS rates will be range-bound at least till the budget. I do not see the 1-year rising above 7.66 percent, while 5-year will remain in a 7.22 to 7.30 percent range," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * The government is scheduled to present the last full budget ahead of the 2014 general elections on Feb. 28. The borrowing figure for 2013/14 is likely to be a key market mover. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India