* USD/INR expected to open stronger compared with its close of 54.0750/0850 on the back of weak global markets with the domestic sharemarket moves being watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian shares fell and the Australian dollar eases as risk sentiment shaken by talk in global markets overnight that a hedge fund had been liquidating large positions in commodities, as well as worries the Federal Reserve could slow its bond buying programme. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen opening around 54.35 and moving in a 54.20 to 54.50 range during the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.6 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)