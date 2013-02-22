* India's bond and forex markets are gearing up for one of the key annual domestic events: the budget for the next fiscal year starting in April, to be announced on Feb. 28. * Investors will closely scrutinise the budget to see whether India delivers a credible plan that can contain the fiscal deficit at a targeted 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013/14. * Much is at stake in the budget, given the threat of India losing its investment-grade rating from Fitch and Standard & Poor's. * Whether the government can avoid its usual habit of ramping up spending ahead of general elections, due by 2014, will be particularly key. * Bond investors will check whether India can hold gross market borrowing at 5.7 trillion to 6 trillion rupees, which will be a key indication of the government's fiscal discipline. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.75 to 7.83 percent range until the budget, with the yield likely to drop below 7.75 percent if the gross borrowing number is lower than 5.7 trillion rupees. * Forex traders would look for cues on how the government plans to revive investment in key sectors which will be crucial in bringing in dollar inflows and boosting the rupee. * The rupee is seen holding in a 54.10 to 54.80 per dollar range until the budget. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Tues: Railway budget to be presented in parliament at 0630 GMT Wed: Economic report to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT Thurs: Federal budget to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT Oct-Dec quarter fiscal deficit data due around 1030 GMT Infrastructure output for January due at 0630 GMT Oct-Dec quarter GDP data due at 0530 GMT Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)