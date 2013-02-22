* India's bond and forex markets are gearing up for one of the
key annual domestic events: the budget for the next fiscal year
starting in April, to be announced on Feb. 28.
* Investors will closely scrutinise the budget to see whether
India delivers a credible plan that can contain the fiscal
deficit at a targeted 4.8 percent of GDP for 2013/14.
* Much is at stake in the budget, given the threat of India
losing its investment-grade rating from Fitch and Standard &
Poor's.
* Whether the government can avoid its usual habit of ramping up
spending ahead of general elections, due by 2014, will be
particularly key.
* Bond investors will check whether India can hold gross market
borrowing at 5.7 trillion to 6 trillion rupees, which will be a
key indication of the government's fiscal discipline.
* The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected
to hold in a 7.75 to 7.83 percent range until the budget, with
the yield likely to drop below 7.75 percent if the gross
borrowing number is lower than 5.7 trillion rupees.
* Forex traders would look for cues on how the government plans
to revive investment in key sectors which will be crucial in
bringing in dollar inflows and boosting the rupee.
* The rupee is seen holding in a 54.10 to 54.80 per
dollar range until the budget.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Tues: Railway budget to be presented in parliament at 0630 GMT
Wed: Economic report to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT
Thurs: Federal budget to be presented in parliament at 0530 GMT
Oct-Dec quarter fiscal deficit data due around 1030 GMT
Infrastructure output for January due at 0630 GMT
Oct-Dec quarter GDP data due at 0530 GMT
Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT
