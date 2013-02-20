Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date March 05, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.65
Yield 4.204 pct
Underlying govt bond 58 basis points
Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.