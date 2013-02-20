India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
BANGALORE, Feb 20 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34100 ICS-201(B22mm) 35100 ICS-102(B22mm) 27300 ICS-103(23mm) UNQ ICS-104(24mm) 32900 ICS-202(26mm) 35700 ICS-105(26mm) UNQ ICS-105CS(26mm) ICS-105(27mm) 36200 ICS-105CS(27mm) UNQ ICS-105MMA(27) ICS-105PHR(28) 36500 ICS-105(28mm) 34600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 35200 ICS-105(29mm) 35000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35600 ICS-105(30mm) 35400 ICS-105(31mm) 35900 ICS-106(32mm) 37200 ICS-107(34mm) 46800
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India