Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower LFA Forderbank Bayern
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 23, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.6
Payment Date February 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 145 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000LFA1222
Data supplied by International Insider.