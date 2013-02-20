Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price 101.6

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 11bp

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0767839185

Data supplied by International Insider.