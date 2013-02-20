BRIEF-Ellington Financial files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln
* Ellington Financial LLC files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date April 19, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.679
Reoffer price 99.679
Yield 0.603 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US500769FP48
* Christopher Kollme to join Piedmont Office Realty Trust's executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: