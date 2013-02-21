* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.6 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan fell 1.44 percent. * Asian shares fell and the Australian dollar eased on Thursday as risk sentiment was shaken by talk in global markets overnight that a hedge fund had been liquidating large positions in commodities, as well as worries the Federal Reserve could slow its bond buying programme. * Foreign investors bought 4.33 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 5.91 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.04 percent. * Shares are expected to be range-bound until the 2013-14 budget is unveiled on Feb. 28. The budget session of Indian parliament begins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)