* Indian federal bonds may rally more after strong foreign investor interest at a debt limit auction, also no further supply till end of current fiscal year, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.80 percent, after dropping to a 2.5 year low of 7.78 percent. * India attracted 781.77 billion rupees ($14.40 billion) worth of orders for its so-called debt auction limits, above the 666 billion rupees on offer which gives foreign investors the right to invest in debt up to the limit bought. * The government's decision to cancel a bond sale this week means no further supply till end of fiscal year. * The next trigger will be from the budget, with the market expecting a net borrowing number below 5 trillion rupees. * Crude oil posted its biggest daily fall so far in 2013 on Wednesday, joining a sell-off in precious metals and copper as market rumours circulated that a hedge fund was forced to liquidate substantial commodity positions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)