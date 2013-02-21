* Indian federal bonds may rally more after strong foreign
investor interest at a debt limit auction, also no further
supply till end of current fiscal year, say dealers. The
benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.80
percent, after dropping to a 2.5 year low of 7.78 percent.
* India attracted 781.77 billion rupees ($14.40 billion) worth
of orders for its so-called debt auction limits, above the 666
billion rupees on offer which gives foreign investors the right
to invest in debt up to the limit bought.
* The government's decision to cancel a bond sale this week
means no further supply till end of fiscal year.
* The next trigger will be from the budget, with the market
expecting a net borrowing number below 5 trillion rupees.
* Crude oil posted its biggest daily fall so far in 2013 on
Wednesday, joining a sell-off in precious metals and copper as
market rumours circulated that a hedge fund was forced to
liquidate substantial commodity positions.
