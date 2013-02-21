* USD/INR opens higher at 54.35/36 versus its Wednesday close of 54.0750/0850, hurt by risk-off sentiment. * Local stocks down 0.48 percent. * Asian shares fell and the Australian dollar eased as risk sentiment was shaken by talk in global markets overnight that a hedge fund had been liquidating large positions in commodities, as well as worries the Federal Reserve could slow its bond buying programme. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Limits for Indian government, corporate bonds at debt auction well bid, sees excess demand. * Pair may test 54.48/50 intra-day with bids seen, adds dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)