* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point to 7.79 percent on the back of robust demand at the foreign institutional investor debt limit sale. * India's auction of quotas allowing foreign investors to buy bonds attracted solid demand, reflecting expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates and that the government will deliver a fiscally disciplined budget. * Traders, however, say the absence of an open market operation announcement so far this week is a negative which will limit any sharp downside to yields. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to remain in a 7.73 to 7.80 percent range until the budget later this month. * The gross market borrowing figure to be announced at the budget on Feb. 28 will be the next key trigger for the market. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)