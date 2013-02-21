* A growing chorus of analysts expect India to keep net borrowing below 5 trillion rupees ($92.45 billion). * Analysts have put faith in Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's fiscal discipline, with budget projections factoring in a 4.8 percent deficit, similar to the official forecast. * That may trigger a rally in bonds in 2013, with yields having potential to fall to 7.25 pct. * Goldman Sachs estimates net borrowing at 4.91 trillion rupees with gross at 5.86 trillion rupees. * RBI may need to carry out 1 trillion rupees of OMOs in FY14 to meet government demand, anchor bond yields, bank says. It has a target for average 10-year bond yield for FY14 in 7.25-7.50 percent range. * Credit Suisse has an estimate of 4.7 trillion rupees for net borrowing, with the possibility of an upside if the government decides on buybacks. * Standard Chartered estimates net borrowing to be on the lower side of around 4.2-4.4 trillion rupees as it estimates 600 billion rupees of the current cash surplus going into funding the FY14 deficit. ($1 = 54.0850 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)