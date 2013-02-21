* A growing chorus of analysts expect India to keep net
borrowing below 5 trillion rupees ($92.45 billion).
* Analysts have put faith in Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's
fiscal discipline, with budget projections factoring in a 4.8
percent deficit, similar to the official forecast.
* That may trigger a rally in bonds in 2013, with yields having
potential to fall to 7.25 pct.
* Goldman Sachs estimates net borrowing at 4.91 trillion rupees
with gross at 5.86 trillion rupees.
* RBI may need to carry out 1 trillion rupees of OMOs in FY14 to
meet government demand, anchor bond yields, bank says. It has a
target for average 10-year bond yield for FY14 in 7.25-7.50
percent range.
* Credit Suisse has an estimate of 4.7 trillion rupees for net
borrowing, with the possibility of an upside if the government
decides on buybacks.
* Standard Chartered estimates net borrowing to be on the lower
side of around 4.2-4.4 trillion rupees as it estimates 600
billion rupees of the current cash surplus going into funding
the FY14 deficit.
($1 = 54.0850 Indian rupees)
