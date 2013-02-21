India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in India's Videocon Industries Ltd gain 8.6 percent after the consumer electronics and oil company says it is in talks to sell its 10 percent stake in an oil and gas block off the coast of Mozambique and Tanzania. * Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot tells TV channel ET NOW the company was in talks with multiple potential buyers, including Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, for its Rovuma gas field, confirming earlier media reports. * Dhoot says Videocon has appointed Standard Chartered Plc as an adviser for the sale. * Videocon's board had approved splitting and selling its oil and gas assets in August 2012.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.