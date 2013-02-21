* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after the prices rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in the previous session. * Traders expect the 10-year bonds to hold between 7.78 and 7.82 percent during the session and between 7.75 percent and 7.83 percent until the budget. * The gross borrowing target for the next fiscal year to be announced in the budget on Feb. 28 will be the next key trigger for the market. * A growing chorus of analysts expect India to keep net borrowing below 5 trillion rupees ($92.45 billion) in the next fiscal year starting in April. * Traders, however, say with lack of any debt sale until end-March, the sentiment will remain biddish. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)