* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up
1 basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after the
prices rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in
the previous session.
* Traders expect the 10-year bonds to hold between 7.78 and 7.82
percent during the session and between 7.75 percent and 7.83
percent until the budget.
* The gross borrowing target for the next fiscal year to be
announced in the budget on Feb. 28 will be the next key trigger
for the market.
* A growing chorus of analysts expect India to keep net
borrowing below 5 trillion rupees ($92.45 billion) in the next
fiscal year starting in April.
* Traders, however, say with lack of any debt sale until
end-March, the sentiment will remain biddish.
