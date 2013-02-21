* USD/INR is trading at over 1-month highs as global risk aversion pulls down local stocks further. The pair is at 54.48/49 versus Wednesday's close of 54.0750/0850. * Local shares are down 0.95 percent, headed towards their biggest daily percentage fall in two months. * "There was some USD buying before the daily RBI reference setting," says a dealer. * The euro hit a six-week low against the dollar on Thursday, a day after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed some policymakers thought the Fed may have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing a pick-up in employment. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)