* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous close of 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate also flat at 7.64 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers. * Traders expect OIS rates to remain range-bound until the budget on Feb. 28. * The five-year rate is seen holding between 7.22 to 7.28 percent while the one-year is expected to trade between 7.60 to 7.68 percent. * The shorter-end rate, however, may face some pressure if liquidity conditions continue to remain tight in the near-term, traders say. For banks repo borrowings, see (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)