* Citigroup resumes coverage of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with a "buy" rating and a target price of 970 rupees. * Citi says Sun Pharma "stands out" in the sector due a "superior" business mix, with around 80 percent of its revenue coming from the United States and India, and growing fast in the rest of the world. * The investment bank also notes Sun's "excellent" track record on financial metrics, and expects growth to stay "strong" and premium valuations to sustain. * Sun shares were down 0.5 percent as of 0737 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)