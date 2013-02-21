* The BSE index is down 1.22 percent and the 50-share NSE index slips 1.21 percent, heading towards their biggest single day fall since Oct. 8, 2012. * Domestic shares extend fall, tracking weak regional stocks on market talk of a hedge fund liquidating big global positions in commodities and worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could wind down its bond-buying programme. * ICICI Bank shares fall 3.5 percent and State Bank of India falls 1.4 percent after RBI data showed that loan growth continues to remain a concern. * Reliance Industries shares fall 1.5 percent, retreating after a 3.1 percent surge on Wednesday. * ABB shares fall 3.5 percent after the company reported a 74 percent fall in Oct-Dec net profit at 167.7 million rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)