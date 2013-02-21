* India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, above the repo rate of 7.75 percent, but close to its Wednesday close of 7.85/7.95 percent ahead of reserves reporting on Friday. * Volumes in the call market continued to be low at 60.67 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.91 percent. State-run bank dealers largely stayed away from trading on the second day of the two-day national strike. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window remained elevated at 1.12 trillion rupees. * Government cancels 120 billion rupee debt sale scheduled for Friday, which will provide some cushion to liquidity. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)