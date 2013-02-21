BRIEF-Times Property Holdings clarifies on issues regarding high concentration of shareholding
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & UniCredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1RFB97
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Inside Information Announcement Resolving Of High Concentration Of Shareholding
DUBAI, June 1 Saudi Arabian water and power utility Marafiq is seeking a financial adviser for acquisitions and other deals that could include the company floating a stake on the stock market, according to financial sources.