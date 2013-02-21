Feb 21Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V. GRAND FORTUNAA.S.SHIPPING GB 20/02 20/02 22/02 8,000 nil nil 2) M.T.THERESA SEAPORT Edible Oil 21/02 21/02 22/02 nil 4,650 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.T.PALCHEM 1 INTEROCEAN Edible Oil nil 4,750 nil 21/02 --- 2) M.T.DL ASTER IMPERIAL Edible Oil nil 4,000 nil ---- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.DA QIANG IDBC GB 5,000 nil nil 22/02 2) M.V.KALPANA BOTHRA Coal nil 64,550 nil 22/02 3) M.T.YM SATURN INTEROCN Edible Oil nil 2,100 nil 22/02 4) M.V.NAVIOS LYRA NAVSHIP Allumina nil 16,500 nil 22/02 5) M.T.C.P. 39 SEAPORT Edible Oil nil 7,000 nil 22/02 6) M.VJAHAN BROTHERS IMPERIAL Wheat 33,000 nil nil 22/02 7) M.V.OCEANIC PUYVAST GB 11,000 nil nil 22/02 8) M.V.HEBO BOTHRA Coal nil 55,000 nil 23/02 9) M.T.OCTADEN WILHELMSEN Palm Methyl 5,000 nil nil 24/02 10) M.T.FAIR ARTEMIS JAMES Edible Oil nil 6,200 nil 24/02 11) M.V.CSC TAI HAI PUYVAST GB 5,300 nil nil 25/02 12) M.T.ALMARONA GAC Ammonia nil 4,000 nil 28/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL