Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Atlas Copco AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.372

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.8bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citigroup & SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

