Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Danske Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.392

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.4bp

Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,

Santander GBM & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0896159257

Data supplied by International Insider.