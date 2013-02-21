BRIEF-Acrinova buys VVS-Huset Malmö for SEK 3.5 million
* SAYS IT BOUGHT COMPANY VVS-HUSET MALMÖ AB FOR SEK 3.5 MILLION
Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Corio N.V
Guarantor Bresta I B.V., Corio Beleggingen I B.V., Corio Management B.V.
and Corio Nederland B.V.
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.945
Spread 167 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 207.7bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
ISIN XS0896119384
