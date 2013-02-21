BRIEF-Acrinova buys VVS-Huset Malmö for SEK 3.5 million
* SAYS IT BOUGHT COMPANY VVS-HUSET MALMÖ AB FOR SEK 3.5 MILLION
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.347
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total $1.25 billion
when fungible
ISIN US00828EAU38
